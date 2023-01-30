Women's T20 World Cup: When and Where To Watch Must See IND Vs PAK Clash

The 2020 Women's World Cup runner-up Team India would take on their arch-rivals Pakistan in their Women's T20 World Cup 2023 opening match at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town, South Africa on February 12th.

The Indian U19 Women's team created history after winning the recent U19 Women's T20 World Cup and now the senior team would like to repeat the same. India last won a T20 World Cup back in 2007 under MS Dhoni's captaincy in South Africa itself. Now Harmananpreet Kaur and company would like to recreate that campaign and bring the T20 World title home.

India vs Pakistan will be played on February 12

India vs Pakistan will be played at Newlands Cricket Grounds, Cape Town

India vs Pakistan will begin at 6:30 pm IST.

India vs Pakistan will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

India vs Pakistan will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

India T20 World Cup Schedule

India Women vs Pakistan Women, 4th Match, Group B

Newlands, Cape Town

India Women vs West Indies Women, 9th Match, Group B

Newlands, Cape Town

England Women vs India Women, 14th Match, Group B

St George's Park, Gqeberha

India Women vs Ireland Women, 18th Match, Group B

St George's Park, Gqeberha