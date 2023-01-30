Breaking News

    Women's T20 World Cup: When and Where To Watch Must See IND Vs PAK Clash

    Women's T20 World Cup: When and Where To Watch Must See IND Vs PAK Clash

    The 2020 Women's World Cup runner-up Team India would take on their arch-rivals Pakistan in their Women's T20 World Cup 2023 opening match at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town, South Africa on February 12th.

    Updated: January 30, 2023 9:49 PM IST | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff
    Cape T0wn: The 2020 Women's World Cup runner-up Team India would take on their arch-rivals Pakistan in their Women's T20 World Cup 2023 opening match at the Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town, South Africa on February 12th.

    The Indian U19 Women's team created history after winning the recent U19 Women's T20 World Cup and now the senior team would like to repeat the same. India last won a T20 World Cup back in 2007 under MS Dhoni's captaincy in South Africa itself. Now Harmananpreet Kaur and company would like to recreate that campaign and bring the T20 World title home.

    When Will India vs Pakistan Be played?

    India vs Pakistan will be played on February 12

    Where Will India vs Pakistan be played?

    India vs Pakistan will be played at Newlands Cricket Grounds, Cape Town

    What time does India vs Pakistan begin?

    India vs Pakistan will begin at 6:30 pm IST.

    Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Pakistan?

    India vs Pakistan will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

    How do I watch the live streaming of India vs Pakistan?

    India vs Pakistan will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

    India T20 World Cup Schedule

    Feb 12, Sun: India Women vs Pakistan Women, 4th Match, Group B

    Newlands, Cape Town (6:30 PM)

    Feb 15, Wed: India Women vs West Indies Women, 9th Match, Group B

    Newlands, Cape Town (6:30 PM)

    Feb 18, Sat: England Women vs India Women, 14th Match, Group B

    St George's Park, Gqeberha (6:30 PM)

    Feb 20, Mon: India Women vs Ireland Women, 18th Match, Group B

    St George's Park, Gqeberha (6:30 PM)

    Also Read

    More News ›

    Also Read More News ›

    TOPICS

    COMMENTS

    LIVE SCOREBOARD

    No live matches

    LATEST NEWS

    From 144 In Brisbane To 99 In Adelaide: Three Iconic Innings...

    Nitish Rana Likes Tweet Highlighting Ishan Kishan's Struggli...

    Murali Vijay Retires: In Elite Company Of Indian Legend Suni...

    Muhammad Waseem And Adam Zampa Shine In Third Weekend Of DP ...

    Aryna Sabalenka Back To Career-High World No. 2; Elena Rybak...

    Advertisement