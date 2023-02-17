Women's T20 World Cup: WI-W vs IR-W Dream11 Team Prediction, West Indies Women vs Ireland Women: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 13, At Newlands, Cape town

Women's T20 World Cup: WI-W vs IR-W Dream11 Team Prediction, West Indies Women vs Ireland Women: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 13, At Newlands, Cape town

Best players list of West Indies Women vs Ireland Women, West Indies Women Dream11 Team Player List, Ireland Women Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

Updated: February 17, 2023 12:40 PM IST | Edited By: Sunny Daud
My Dream11 Team West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Dream11 Team Prediction WI-W vs IR-W 2023: Best players list of West Indies Women vs Ireland Women, West Indies Women Dream11 Team Player List, Ireland Women Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

 

TOSS: The match toss between West Indies Women vs Ireland Women will take place at 10:00 PM IST

Start Time: 17 February, 10:30 PM IST

Venue: Newlands, Cape town

 

WI-W vs IR-W My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Amy Hunter

Batters: Shemaine Campbelle, Chedean Nation, Gaby Lewis

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews (c), Laura Delany, Orla Prendergast (vc), Eimear Richardson

Bowlers: Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack, Arlene Kelly

 

WI-W vs IR-W Probable XI

West Indies Women (WI-W): Hayley Matthews (c), Zaida James, Shemaine Campbelle, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack, Shamilia Connell, Rashada Williams (wk) and Shekera Selman.

Ireland Women (IR-W): Amy Hunter, Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany (c), Eimear Richardson, Louise Little, Mary Waldron (wk), Leah Paul, Arlene Kelly, Cara Murray and Jane Maguire.

 

Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

Also Read

More News ›
Women's T20 World Cup: WI-W vs IR-W Dream11 Team Prediction, West Indies Women vs Ireland Women: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 13, At Newlands, Cape town
Women's T20 World Cup: NZ-W vs BD-W Dream11 Team Prediction, New Zealand Women vs Bangladesh Women: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 12, At Newlands, Cape town
Women's T20 World Cup: PAK-W vs IRE-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 10, At Newlands, Cape town
Women's T20 World Cup: IND-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team Prediction, India Women vs West Indies Women: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 9, At Newlands, Cape Town
Women's T20 World Cup : AU-W vs BD-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Australia Women vs Bangladesh Women: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 8, At St George's Park, Port Elizabeth
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

LIVE Score IND Vs AUS, 2nd Test, Day 1, Delhi: Shami Strikes...

Women's T20 World Cup: WI-W vs IR-W Dream11 Team Prediction,...

Live score Nepal vs Scotland Live Cricket Score and Updates:...

live-score-New Zealand vs England Live Cricket Score and Upd...

Live score India vs Australia Live Cricket Score and Updates...

Advertisement