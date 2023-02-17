Women's T20 World Cup: WI-W vs IR-W Dream11 Team Prediction, West Indies Women vs Ireland Women: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 13, At Newlands, Cape town
Best players list of West Indies Women vs Ireland Women, West Indies Women Dream11 Team Player List, Ireland Women Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.
My Dream11 Team West Indies Women vs Ireland Women Dream11 Team Prediction WI-W vs IR-W 2023: Best players list of West Indies Women vs Ireland Women, West Indies Women Dream11 Team Player List, Ireland Women Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips. TOSS: The match toss between West Indies Women vs Ireland Women will take place at 10:00 PM IST Start Time: 17 February, 10:30 PM IST Venue: Newlands, Cape town WI-W vs IR-W My Dream11 Team Wicketkeeper: Amy Hunter Batters: Shemaine Campbelle, Chedean Nation, Gaby Lewis All-rounders: Hayley Matthews (c), Laura Delany, Orla Prendergast (vc), Eimear Richardson Bowlers: Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack, Arlene Kelly WI-W vs IR-W Probable XI West Indies Women (WI-W): Hayley Matthews (c), Zaida James, Shemaine Campbelle, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack, Shamilia Connell, Rashada Williams (wk) and Shekera Selman. Ireland Women (IR-W): Amy Hunter, Gaby Lewis, Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany (c), Eimear Richardson, Louise Little, Mary Waldron (wk), Leah Paul, Arlene Kelly, Cara Murray and Jane Maguire. Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.
