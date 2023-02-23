Women's World Cup 2023: Mooney, Gardner Help Australia Reach 172 vs India In Semi-final

Riding on Beth Mooney's half-century and Ashleigh Gardner's quick-fire cameo, defending champions Australia ended their innings at 172 for 4 in the first semi-final of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023 played at the Newlands, Cape Town.

Earlier, Australia captain Lanning won the toss and elected to bat against India on a pitch that looked great for batting as Mooney and Alyssa Healy took the defending champions off to a great start before Radha Yadav struck for India in the eighth over of the match by removing Healy.

Mooney continued to take on the Indian bowlers as she brought up her fifty in 35 balls before Shikha Pandey dismissed her for 54. Mooney was earlier dropped by Shafali Verma off the bowling of Radha Yadav when she was on 32. India were sloppy on the field and it might go on to make all the difference in a match as big as the semi-final.

Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey and Radha Yadav picked up a wicket each as Australia kept pressing for runs with Ashleigh Gardner playing a brilliant cameo (31) at the fag end of the innings.

Lanning (49) anchored the Australian innings as Healy, Mooney and Gardner played around her to make sure that the defending champions don't lose too many wickets that would force them to slow down on a pitch that is expected to play the same way in the second half of the innings.

The Australian captain took Renuka Singh off to the cleaners in the final over as she took 18 runs to help Australia reach a more than competitive score in the semi-final. India openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma would have their work cut out when they come out to chase the Australia target of 173.

AUS 172/4 (Beth Mooney 54, Lanning 49; Shikha Pandey 2/32, Deepti Sharma 1/30)