'World Class Players,' Says RCB Coach Ben Sawyer On Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh And Elyse Perry

Swayer has delivered some astonishing results under his coach-ship as he was instrumental in Syndey Sixers' win in Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) season 2106-17 and 2017-18.

New Delhi: The stage is set for the inaugural season of the Women's Premier League (WPL) as five teams will bid to lift the first-ever trophy of WPL. The stage is set for the inaugural season of the Women's Premier League (WPL) as five teams will bid to lift the first-ever trophy of WPL.

Ben Sawyer, the current head coach of the New Zealand women's national cricket team and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in WPL, recently opened upon RCB players' approach and mindset for the upcoming WPL.

'With players such as Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh and Elyse Perry, what will be their approach toward the game and what kind of mindset players have for the upcoming WPL?' the journalist asked Ben.

" In terms of approach, they are all three world-class players, which you have mentioned. They have played in some really high-pressure situations across International cricket," the coach replied.

"So, for me, it's actually about not saying a lot, and it is just about supporting them in what they need to prepare for the first match. Their skill sets are impeccable. All three mentioned have experience of big tournaments, and they just returned from the World Cup, which was quite condensed in itself," he added.

Sawyer has delivered some astonishing results under his coach-ship as he was instrumental in Syndey Sixers' win in Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) season 2106-17 and 2017-18. RCB will begin their WPL campaign on March 5 as they will face Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne stadium. Smriti Mandhana will captain RCB.

Smriti Mandhana is in the house and she's all set to begin our #WPL2023 campaign. ?

Apart from Mandhana, RCB has roped in many world-class players like Renuka Singh, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh, and Sophie Devine. RCB are among the top favourites to win the first-ever edition of WPL.