New Delhi: The schedule for the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup was announced on Tuesday. The tournament will get underway with a game between defending Champions England and last year's runner-up New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium on October 5. India will play their first game against Australia in Bangalore on October 8 before taking on Afghanistan on October 11.

The mouth-watering Clash against Pakistan will take place on October 15 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Pakistan will open their World Cup campaign against a qualifier team in Hyderabad on October 6 before playing another qualifier team on October 12.

The knockout stage of the marquee event will take place in Mumbai, Kolkata and Ahmedabad. The semifinals of the tournament are scheduled to take place in Mumbai and Kolkata on November 15 and 16 respectively while the final is set to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium on November 19.

Earlier, there were reports that the Pakistan Cricket Board has requested ICC to change their venues for matches against Afghanistan and Australia - Chennai and Bangalore respectively due to the conditions not in favour of the Men In Green, however, the requests were ignored by the apex body.

But, in case Pakistan manage to reach semifinal 1, which is scheduled to take place in Mumbai, the match will be moved out of the Wankhede Stadium and will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata due to security concerns of the Pakistan team in Mumbai.