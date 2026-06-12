World Cup Begins! Mexico opens its campaign with an explosive start, defeating South Africa 2-0

The roar inside Estadio Azteca had been building for months. When the moment finally arrived, Mexico delivered exactly what a nation had hoped for â€” a winning start to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In front of a packed home crowd, El Tri defeated South Africa 2-0 in a dramatic tournament opener that featured history-making goals, red-card chaos, and the unmistakable sense that Mexico’s World Cup journey could be something special.

The hosts wasted little time imposing themselves on the contest. Mexico controlled possession and repeatedly stretched South Africa’s defense. Their pressure was rewarded when Julian Quinones etched his name into World Cup folklore, scoring the first goal of the tournament and sending the stadium into delirium.

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Quinones was the gameâ€™s standout performer, constantly troubling the South African back line with his pace and movement. The forward nearly doubled his tally before halftime, but the visitors survived the scare and reached the break trailing by just a single goal.

Any hopes of a South African comeback were severely damaged shortly after the restart.

With Mexico threatening to break clear, Yaya Sithole hauled down Brian Gutierrez as the midfielder raced through on goal. The referee wasted little time in producing a straight red card, reducing Bafana Bafana to ten men and shifting momentum even further toward the hosts.

Mexico sensed the opportunity and tightened their grip on proceedings. The breakthrough that effectively sealed victory arrived through one of the nation’s most experienced stars. Veteran striker Raul Jimenez showed his trademark composure in front of goal, finishing clinically to double Mexicoâ€™s advantage and ignite celebrations throughout the stadium.

South Africaâ€™s afternoon then descended into frustration and indiscipline. Themba Zwane was dismissed for violent conduct, leaving his side with only nine players and virtually ending any realistic chance of a late revival.

Yet the drama was not finished.

Deep into stoppage time, Mexico defender Cesar Montes was shown a red card for a reckless challenge, ensuring that the World Cupâ€™s opening match ended with only 19 players remaining on the pitch. While the dismissal slightly dampened the hosts’ celebrations, it could not overshadow what had otherwise been a memorable evening.

For Mexico, the result represented the ideal start to a tournament they are helping host and one they hope will become a landmark chapter in the nationâ€™s football history. Quinones provided the spark, Jimenez supplied the finishing touch, and the Azteca crowd supplied the atmosphere as El Tri claimed three valuable points.

If opening night was any indication, Mexicoâ€™s World Cup dream has truly begun.

( With IANS Input )