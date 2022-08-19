Johannesburg: South Africa batter David Miller is having a scintillating year with the bat. Miller had a terrific run in IPL 2022 and played a pivotal role in guiding Gujarat Titans to a win in the tournament. He then carried his form in the T20I series against India and England. Miller is currently participating in the Hundred and will be keen on delivering some match-winning knocks for his team Welsh Fire.

We all know how much Miller adores cricket but today, August 19, he gave an update about his second love. On the occasion of World Photography Day, Miller took to Twitter and revealed that he loves doing wildlife photography. He also shared the link to his wildlife photography Instagram page.

“On this #WorldPhotographyDay bringing to you all something I love outside cricket – Wildlife photography! Give a follow if you like- https://bit.ly/3pAK2yp,” he tweeted

Switching from Miller to South Africa, the Proteas are in a commanding position against England at Lord’s in the first Test. having bowled out England for a mere 165, South Africa have posted 289-7 at stumps on day 2. They have taken a healthy lead of 124 runs and are bossing the game right now. Sarel Erwee has top scored for South Africa so far in the inning, scoring 73 runs. Dean Elgar, Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj also made vital contributions. South Africa will be eyeing to stretch this lead to near 200.