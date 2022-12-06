World Test Championship Final: How Pakistan’s Loss vs England Will Be India’s Gain

New Delhi: With England pulling off an incredible win against Pakistan in the first Test match played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, India’s chances of making it to the World Test Championship final next year have increased by a fair bit. The loss only makes things more complicated for Pakistan, who were in with a fair chance of qualifying for the final.

England, however, even with their win against Pakistan in the first Test are out of the reckoning for a top-two finish in the points table. Babar Azam’s team find themselves in the fifth spot on the points table and their fate is likely to depend on India or Australia when these two teams take on each other early next year.

For India, the equation is far simpler at the moment. Rohit Sharma-led team would be hopeful of winning both the Test matches against Bangladesh and if that happens, even if India lose a Test against Australia in the four-match series – they would still be in contention for a spot in the final.

Australia, on the other hand, would be looking to win both their Tests against West Indies and win two of their three Test matches scheduled against South Africa to claim a likely top-two finish in the points table.

Remaining Fixtures for India & Australia

India: 2 Test matches against Bangladesh in Bangladesh

India: 4 Test matches against Australia in India

Australia: 2 Test matches against West Indies in Australia (currently going on)

Australia: 3 Test matches against South Africa in Australia

Australia: 4 Test matches against India in India