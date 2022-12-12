Multan: England has won the three-match test series against Pakistan after winning the first two test matches. The English side continued their astonishing performance and won the match in a thrilling fashion. However, the third match would hold value for Ben Stokes and company despite being a dead rubber because this would be the final match of their World Test Championship 2021-2023 campaign.

As per the current standings, Australia is at the top with South Africa holding on to the second position. Team India is currently in the fourth spot below Sri Lanka. England’s win over Pakistan has put them in fifth place and dropped Pakistan to sixth.

Team India would be playing a two-test match series against Bangladesh and if they manage to win by 2-0. It will increase their chances for the WTC final. Australia and South Africa would be competing against each other in a test series and the team falling short would get in a spot of bother.

The Men in Blue has the sole task of winning their upcoming series with Bangladesh and Australia. Pakistan’s loss to England has increased India’s chances to qualify. India currently has 75 points with a 52.08 percentage. They need to get past 60 percentage to have a stronger chance and hope SA and AUS’s percentages come down too.

The World Test Championship 2021-2023 is in it’s final stages and the action from here is only getting more exciting. Each and every remaining match is extremely crucial for the spot in WTC final.