Chattogram: India head coach Rahul Dravid is aware that his team have a challenge on their hands in terms of qualifying for a second successive World Test Championship (WTC) final.

As the race for making the cut for the WTC final heats up, India have to win either all six or five of their remaining matches — two against Bangladesh, one of them currently underway in Chattogram and four against Australia at home in February-March next year — to enter the finale clash which will be held at The Oval in June 2023.

“It’s one step at a time. I don’t think we can start looking at the sixth one when we start here. We’ve got to win this one first. We’ve got to play our best cricket to give ourselves a chance to win this first one and then go to Dhaka to replicate that and take it as we go.”

“We know we’ve got a challenge on our hand. We know we’ve got to win majority of our games in the World Test Championship, but we are not going to get there if we don’t take the first steps well.

“So, we’ve got to focus on this one and then see how the cards fall and how it goes and see what we’ve got to do in the series against Australia,” said Dravid in a video posted on bcci.tv.

Dravid also felt teams are becoming more aggressive and are pushing for results since the time Tests have come under the World Championship umbrella with 12 points associated with every match and finds adaptability to be of utmost importance in the format.

“Teams have already been aggressive over the last bit (of time). Teams are playing for results a lot more now especially with the WTC points at stake. I still think adaptability is going to be very important in Test cricket.”