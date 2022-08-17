‘World’s Hottest Grandma’ Reveals She Was Dating Legendary Shane Warne Before His Demise

Sydney: Australia’s popular OnlyFans star, Gina Stewart, who calls her ‘world’s hottest grandma’ on her social media handles, has claimed that she was dating legendary Australia spinner, Shane Warne. She revealed that she was in constant touch with the veteran Australian before his demise in Thailand earlier this year. The 51-year-old described Warne as a friend and said that the news of his death left her devastated.

“I have been devastated over the last few months. The world lost a legend and I lost a friend and confidante. The unthinkable happened. I was dating Shane but it wasn’t well-known. He wanted to keep it personal,” Stewart told Daily Star.

She revealed that she first met Warne in 2018 and they became close friends straight away, adding that she promised Warne that she will keep their relationship undisclosed. “He arrived on the Gold Coast and I met him after a cricket game. We hit it off straight away and spent the whole night talking and getting to know each other. I found him extremely interesting and I loved hearing about his life and what made him tick. We became extremely close and I made a promise to him that I would keep our story out of the public eye.

She also opened up on how the couple followed unique tactics to avoid the media. “At the time I had to be careful of the paparazzi as I had a publication trying to photograph me a lot where I lived. Shane and I would wear hats and sunglasses just to go out and we became creative on the Gold Coast and later Melbourne when I visited,” she added.

Stewart also revealed that she had spoken to Warne before he left for Thailand. “I was in contact with him before he left [for Thailand] and he was a good listener. He made you feel like you mattered. He would tell me he felt so comfortable with me as if he had known me forever.”

Warne passed away in Thailand on March 4, at the age of 52, due to a suspected heart attack.