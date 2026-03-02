‘Wouldn’t even keep him in the team…’: Shahid Afridi slams THIS star player after Pakistan’s T20 World Cup exit

Pakistanâ€™s early exit from the Super Eights at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup has triggered fresh debate over the teamâ€™s leadership, with former captain Shahid Afridi delivering a scathing assessment of all-rounder Shadab Khan amid speculation over a possible captaincy change.

With Pakistan failing to reach the semifinals of an ICC event for the fourth straight time, uncertainty surrounds current T20I skipper Salman Ali Agha. Media reports have suggested Shadab and fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi as potential successors should the board opt for a leadership overhaul.

‘Wouldn’t even keep him in the team’: Afridi on Shadab

Afridi, however, made it clear he does not see Shadab as part of the solution. â€œLooking at his performance, I wouldnâ€™t even keep him in the team, let alone give him the captaincy,â€ the Pakistani great said in an interview with Samaa TV.

Shadabâ€™s numbers from the tournament, 118 runs and five wickets in seven matches, have come under scrutiny, and Afridi questioned the continued backing the all-rounder has received.

Afridi raises question over Hesson-Shadab association

â€œIf Mike Hesson stays on as the coach, he was also there at Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League. Mike Hesson became Pakistanâ€™s coach after his stint in the PSL. From there, his association with Shadab started,â€ Afridi said. â€œThe head coach is giving Shadab chance after chance. Thatâ€™s why I said Shadab can become the next Pakistan captain. But looking at his recent performance, he doesnâ€™t even deserve a place in the playing XI.â€

Sri Lanka’s defeat confirm Pakistan’s elimination

Pakistanâ€™s campaign ended despite a late push in their final Super 8 fixture against the Sri Lanka national cricket team at Pallekele. After posting 221 for 8, Pakistan needed to restrict Sri Lanka to 148 or fewer to stay in contention. Sri Lanka finished on 207 for 6, handing Pakistan a narrow five-run defeat and confirming their exit.

Leadership instability has compounded the teamâ€™s struggles. When Agha was appointed captain last year, he became Pakistanâ€™s fourth T20I skipper in 12 months. In his maiden World Cup as a leader, he managed just 60 runs in seven innings at an average of 10.00.

Afridi backs Fakhar Zaman for captaincy role

Afridi believes a more attacking approach is needed moving forward and has thrown his weight behind opener Fakhar Zaman. â€œLooking at the current situation, I would go with Fakhar Zaman. I want an aggressive captain. Right now, only one player fits the bill, and that is Fakhar,â€ he said.

With Pakistan once again left to reassess after a setback in a global tournament, significant decisions regarding leadership and team composition now appear imminent.

With IANS Inputs.

