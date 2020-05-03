Rohit Sharma is widely regarded as one of the finest batsmen of his generation and his ability to score big is an opponent bowler’s worst nightmare. However, the India superstar also has few bowlers who he’d rather not face.

Among the current lot Australian Josh Hazlewood, known for his accuracy, is someone Rohit wouldn’t want to face in Test cricket.

“Currently, someone whom I don’t want to face in Test cricket would be Josh Hazlewood because he’s disciplined and does not move away from that length,” Rohit said on Star Sports’ show Cricket Connected. “He does not give you loose balls. I have watched him enough to understand that. I know for a fact that if I have to go to Australia to place a Test, then I have to be mentally prepared to be disciplined while facing Josh.”

Ever wondered which fast bowlers intimidate The Hitman? 🧐 Watch @ImRo45 confess his nightmares on #CricketConnected with @BrettLee_58 & @IrfanPathan ⏳: Tonight, 7 PM & 9 PM 📺: Star Sports and Disney + Hotstar pic.twitter.com/vMFQSG3ApB Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 3, 2020

When he was starting out as an international cricketer, tearaway pacers Brett Lee and Dale Steyn were the two most challenging bowlers he faced.

Lee retired as one of the greatest fast bowlers to have come out of Australia while Steyn continues to play limited-overs cricket having quit red-ball cricket last year. “I have two retired favourite bowlers who I never wanted to face (in Tests), one was Brett Lee and the other was Dale Steyn. I never wanted to face Steyn because playing pace and swing at the same time was a nightmare, it was just unreal,” the 33-year-old said.

Rohit had a sleepless night a day before facing Lee during his first tour of Australia in 2007 as he chalked out strategy to face his thuderbolts.

“Brett Lee didn’t let me sleep the previous night on my first tour to Australia in 2007, as I was thinking how to play this bowler who bowls in excess of 150 kmph. In 2007, Brett Lee was at his peak. I used to watch him closely and noticed that he was consistently bowling at the speed of around 150-155 kmph. The thought of a youngster like me facing that kind of speed took away my sleep,” he recalled.