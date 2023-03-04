WPL 2023: AP Dhillon, Kiara Advani & Kriti Sanon Among Celebrities To Perform In Opening Ceremony
Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants are all set to face each other in the first match at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.
New Delhi: Women's Premier League is a game changing event for Women's cricket in India. The most-awaited inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League is all set to kick-start from Saturday. Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants are all set to face each other in the first match at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The event's grand opening will take place in Mumbai.
According the latest update from the BCCI, many high end celebrities will be performing to make the day memorable. Celebrities like Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani, sensational singer AP Dhillon will be on stage to lit up the opening ceremony.
"Adding glitz and glamour to the tournament opener will be Bollywood stars Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon. To top it all, singer-songwriter AP Dhillon will be performing some of his musical chartbusters on-stage that is bound to leave the audience enthralled," stated BCCI in a release.
BCCI also stated the timings of the first match.
"The inaugural game will have a rescheduled start and will commence at 08.00 PM IST on Saturday. The toss will take place at 07.30 PM IST," stated BCCI.
In total there will be 20 matches and two playoff games. 87 women cricketers from 7 nationalities will club in their respective teams in race of winning the trophy.
The final game will be played between UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals on March 21 at the Brabourne Stadium. Whereas the Final of the Women's Premier League 2023 will be played in Mumbai at the Brabourne Stadium on March 26.
