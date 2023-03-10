WPL 2023: Harmanpreet Kaur Matches MS Dhoni's Epic IPL Captaincy Record

The Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has matched the iconic IPL record of legendary skipper MS Dhoni. With her third consecutive victory in WPL 2023, she became the first WPL skipper to win three consecutive matches in the tournament.

In the Indian Premier League, this record is held by the icon and legend MS Dhoni. He is the skipper of Chennai Super Kings, one of the most successful IPL franchises, and was the first IPL skipper to won three consecutive matches.

Superb bowling performances from Issy Wong, and Saika Ishaque, followed by impressive outings from openers Yastika Bhatia and Hayley Matthews led Mumbai Indians to a dominating eight-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in the seventh match of the Women's Premier League 2023 at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, here on Thursday.

This was Mumbai's third consecutive victory in the league and they are at the top of the table with six points. On the other hand, Delhi suffered their first loss and are at the second position with four points.

"Today our bowlers did really well. They're making my job easier. Whoever comes in is eager to bowl. When you have so many options, your job is so easy. Credit to our bowlers. Bowling according to the field is key in T20s and we're able to do that. After the last game we all discussed that we bowled some bad balls," said Harmanpreet at the post-match presentation.