WPL 2023: 'I'm Going To Frame It.......' - RCB's Shreyanka Patil On Getting Clicked With Virat Kohli

The 20-year-old Bangalore-based cricketer is a big fan of Virat Kohli. she also conveyed her desire to get the picture with Virat framed and autographed by him whenever she gets a chance to meet him again.

New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bangalore's all-rounder Shreyanka Patil has recently opened up about her first-ever meetup with Indian star batter Virat Kohli. The 20-year-old Bangalore-based cricketer is a big fan of Virat Kohli. She also conveyed her desire to get the picture with Virat framed and autographed by him whenever she gets a chance to meet him again.

In a video shared by the Official youtube handle of RCB, Shreyanka told "He took the phone and clicked a picture with me. I still want to say that he touched me here (on her arm). I went to the school and I was like, 'Virat Kohli touched me'. It was so nice to meet him, to take a picture with him."

"Though I didn't get to meet him and talk to him in person, taking a picture with him itself is a big thing. I'm going to frame this picture, keep it in the house, protect it, and then when I meet him, I'm going to get his autograph done on that frame," she added.

Patil also opened up on her visits to Chinnaswamy stadium to watch RCB Men's team practice.

"Whenever RCB used to practice in Chinnaswamy, I was like, 'Okay, fine, let me at least watch him bat, if not meet him'. So I love watching him, whatever off the field, on the field, anything, I just love watching him. His body language, his intent, his vibe is amazing," she added further.

20-year-old Shreyanka Patil was bagged by Royal Challengers Bangalore for 10 Lakhs INR in the WPL Auction. So far, she has lived up to the expectations of her team. Patil played a quick knock of 23 runs in 15 balls against MI Women, took two wickets, and made 11 of 4 balls against Gujarat Giants.

All efforts went in vain as RCB lost both matches and are currently at the bottom of the WPL 2023 points table, losing all three games they have played.