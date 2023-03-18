Advertisement

The win over Mumbai Indians has cemented UP Warriorz's bid to play in the finals of the first edition of Women's Premier League 2023.

Updated: March 18, 2023 8:02 PM IST | Edited By: Sunny Daud
New Delhi: In a nail-biting fixture, UP Warriorz defeated Mumbai Indians by five wickets at the Dr DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai. The substantial batting order of Mumbai Indians that has maintained throughout the ongoing WPL season shattered like a pack of cards in front of the UP Warriorz bowling attack.

English spinner Sophie Ecclestone bowled a sensational spell taking three crucial wickets at the cost of mere 15 runs. Indian spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad also proved instrumental, bowling an economical spell, giving 16 runs and taking two wickets, bowling Mumbai Indians out at just 127 runs.

Hayley Matthews was the top scorer for MI as she scored 35 in 30 balls, adding 30 runs with Yastika Bhatia for the first wicket. It was the first time MI's lower middle order was put to the test, and they failed to deliver. Skipper Harmanpreet got off to a good start but could not convert it into a big inning, and she departed after scoring 25.

Chasing a small total of 128, Warriorz did not start well as they lost Devika Vaidya in the second over. Skipper Alyssa Healy and Kiran Navgire looked in good touch but failed to put on anything significant.

Grace Harris then took charge for UP Warriorz, played a knock of 39 runs in 28 balls, and orchestrated the team's win alongside some crucial runs by Sophie Ecclestone (16*) and Deepti Sharma (13*).

The win over Mumbai Indians has cemented UP Warriorz's bid to play in the finals of the first edition of Women's Premier League 2023.

