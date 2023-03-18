Advertisement
WPL 2023: UP Warriorz hand Mumbai Indians First Defeat
The win over Mumbai Indians has cemented UP Warriorz's bid to play in the finals of the first edition of Women's Premier League 2023.
New Delhi: In a nail-biting fixture, UP Warriorz defeated Mumbai Indians by five wickets at the Dr DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai. The substantial batting order of Mumbai Indians that has maintained throughout the ongoing WPL season shattered like a pack of cards in front of the UP Warriorz bowling attack. English spinner Sophie Ecclestone bowled a sensational spell taking three crucial wickets at the cost of mere 15 runs. Indian spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad also proved instrumental, bowling an economical spell, giving 16 runs and taking two wickets, bowling Mumbai Indians out at just 127 runs.
Our spin w i z a r d s warriorz #MIvUPW #UPWarriorzUttarDega #WPL pic.twitter.com/s3wzKR5BK0UP Warriorz (@UPWarriorz) March 18, 2023
Hayley Matthews was the top scorer for MI as she scored 35 in 30 balls, adding 30 runs with Yastika Bhatia for the first wicket. It was the first time MI's lower middle order was put to the test, and they failed to deliver. Skipper Harmanpreet got off to a good start but could not convert it into a big inning, and she departed after scoring 25. Chasing a small total of 128, Warriorz did not start well as they lost Devika Vaidya in the second over. Skipper Alyssa Healy and Kiran Navgire looked in good touch but failed to put on anything significant. Grace Harris then took charge for UP Warriorz, played a knock of 39 runs in 28 balls, and orchestrated the team's win alongside some crucial runs by Sophie Ecclestone (16*) and Deepti Sharma (13*).
Sophie finishes it off in style with a 6 !We defeat the undefeated ?#MIvUPW #UPWarriorzUttarDega #WPL pic.twitter.com/Wgg4ghE5rJ UP Warriorz (@UPWarriorz) March 18, 2023
The win over Mumbai Indians has cemented UP Warriorz's bid to play in the finals of the first edition of Women's Premier League 2023.
Also ReadMore News ›
More News ›
MI-W vs UP-W Dream11 Team Prediction, WPL, Match 15: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Women's Premier League, At Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai, 7:30 PM IST
DEL-W vs GUJ-W Dream11 Team Prediction, WPL, Match 14: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Women's Premier League, At Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM IST
Advertisement
LIVE SCOREBOARD
New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Score - 2nd Test - TEST
17 Mar 2023 03:30 IST - 21 Mar 2023
SL trail by 554 runs
Bangladesh Vs Ireland Live Cricket Score - 1st ODI - ODI
18 Mar 2023 13:30 IST
IRE need 221 runs in 145 balls at 9.14 rpo
South Africa Vs West Indies Live Cricket Score - 1st ODI - ODI
16 Mar 2023 16:30 IST | 11:00 GMT
Match Abandoned
India Vs Australia Live Cricket Score - 1st ODI - ODI
17 Mar 2023 13:30 IST | 08:00 GMT
India beat Australia by 5 wickets
Nepal Vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score - Match 6 - ODI
16 Mar 2023 09:15 IST | 03:45 GMT
Nepal beat United Arab Emirates by 9 runs (D/L method)
Papua New Guinea Vs United Arab Emirates Live Cricket Score - Match 5 - ODI
15 Mar 2023 09:15 IST | 03:45 GMT
United Arab Emirates beat Papua New Guinea by 6 wickets
Advertisement
COMMENTS