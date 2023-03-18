New Delhi:

In a nail-biting fixture, UP Warriorz defeated Mumbai Indians by five wickets at the Dr DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

The substantial batting order of Mumbai Indians that has maintained throughout the ongoing WPL season shattered like a pack of cards in front of the UP Warriorz bowling attack.

English spinner Sophie Ecclestone bowled a sensational spell taking three crucial wickets at the cost of mere 15 runs. Indian spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad also proved instrumental, bowling an economical spell, giving 16 runs and taking two wickets, bowling Mumbai Indians out at just 127 runs.