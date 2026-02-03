WPL 2026: Delhi Capitals beat Gujarat Giants, storm into 4th straight Women’s Premier League final

Delhi Capitals Women thrashed Gujarat Giants in WPL 2026 Eliminator, thanks to Shafali Varma and Lizelle Lee's explosive opening partnership.

Delhi Capitals won by 7 wickets

Delhi Capitals Women produced a clinical all-round performance to extend their remarkable dominance, defeating Gujarat Giants Women by seven wickets in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) Eliminator at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday. With this victory, Delhi marched into their fourth successive final, where they will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Thursday.

Opting to bowl first, Delhi’s bowlers set the tone by restricting Gujarat to 168/7 in 20 overs. The chase was then dismantled in just 15.4 overs thanks to a blistering start from the openers and composed finishing from the middle order.

Delhi’s bowlers set the stage

Delhi struck early and often to keep Gujarat under pressure. Chinelle Henry led the attack with figures of 3/35, removing dangerous opener Sophie Devine (6) and later accounting for Georgia Wareham (35) and Bharti Fulmali in the same over.

Left-arm spinner Nandini Sharma made an immediate impact on debut, striking twice in her first over: Anushka Sharma (16) miscued a flick to mid-on where Henry took a diving catch, followed by a thick edge from captain Ashleigh Gardner (0) to Sneh Rana at slip.

Beth Mooney (62* off 51, 6 fours) anchored the innings with composure, while Wareham added quick 35 (3 fours, 1 six) in a 61-run fifth-wicket stand. Minnu Mani (1/23) and Sneh Rana (0/3 in her spell) choked the middle overs, but Gujarat managed 103 runs in the last 10 overs to post a competitive total.

Explosive powerplay sets up chase

Chasing 169, Delhi Capitals openers Shafali Verma (31 off 21) and Lizelle Lee (43 off 24) launched a ferocious assault, smashing 15 boundaries and a six in an 89-run opening stand inside the powerplay.

The duo made full use of the field restrictions, racing to 89/0 and threatening to chase the target in double-quick time.

Wareham’s double strike brings brief hope

Georgia Wareham (2/28) provided Gujarat a lifeline by dismissing both openers in the same over. First, she had Verma caught at deep midwicket, then Lee miscued a lofted shot to long-on.

At 89/2, Gujarat sensed a fightback.

Wolvaardt & Rodrigues seal it with class

The setback barely disturbed Delhi’s momentum. Laura Wolvaardt (32*) and captain Jemimah Rodrigues (41) steadied the innings with calm authority, rotating strike and picking boundaries at will.

With the required rate under control, the pair accelerated in the middle overs, ensuring no further hiccups. Veteran all-rounder Marizanne Kapp fittingly hit the winning runs to seal a comprehensive victory with 26 balls to spare.

Delhi’s unstoppable run continues

Delhi Capitals have now reached four consecutive WPL finals – a testament to their consistency, depth, and big-match temperament. They will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the summit clash on Thursday, aiming to lift their second title.

Brief Scores

Gujarat Giants Women: 168/7 in 20 overs (Beth Mooney 62, Georgia Wareham 35; Chinelle Henry 3/35) Delhi Capitals Women: 172/3 in 15.4 overs (Lizelle Lee 43, Jemimah Rodrigues 41, Laura Wolvaardt 32*; Georgia Wareham 2/28)

Result: Delhi Capitals Women won by 7 wickets