WPL 2026 Final Preview: Mandhana’s RCB aims for second title, Jemimah’s DC chase maiden trophy

WPL 2026 Final: Smriti Mandhana’s RCB aim for a second title, while Jemimah Rodrigues Delhi Capitals look to chase maiden title.

The stage is set for a blockbuster finale as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), led by Smriti Mandhana, take on Delhi Capitals in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 final on Thursday at the BCA Stadium, Vadodra. Match starts at 7:30 PM IST.

RCB will look to draw level with Mumbai Indians as the most successful side in WPL history, while Delhi Capitals aim to end their agonising runner-up streak and lift their first-ever title after three consecutive final defeats.

RCB’s dream run: History makers and resilient performers

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have scripted a remarkable turnaround this season. They became the first team in WPL history to win their opening five matches, setting the tone for a dominant campaign.

What makes RCB special is their ability to bounce back when under pressure. Individual brilliance has repeatedly rescued the side at crucial moments:

Grace Harris smashed a blazing 75 against UP Warriorz to seal an eight-wicket win.

Gautami Naik’s 73 powered RCB to a commanding 61-run victory over Gujarat Giants.

Even though the top order – including captain Smriti Mandhana, Grace Harris, Georgia Voll and Richa Ghosh – has lacked consistency, timely cameos have turned games in their favour.

RCB’s bowling strength: De Klerk and Patil lead the charge

RCB’s pace and spin attack has been lethal in the death overs.

South African all-rounder Nadine de Klerk is the third-highest wicket-taker this season with 15 scalps from eight matches (best: 4/22).

Shreyanka Patil delivered a match-winning five-wicket haul against Gujarat Giants, showcasing her ability to dismantle line-ups.

With bowlers stepping up when it matters most, RCB possess the all-round balance needed to defend their 2024 title and win their second crown.

Delhi Capitals: Breaking the final jinx under Jemimah Rodrigues

Delhi Capitals, captained by Jemimah Rodrigues, have finished runners-up in all three previous WPL editions. This year, they are determined to go one step further.

DC has relied heavily on their bowling unit:

Nandani Sharma leads the attack with 16 wickets – second-highest in the tournament – and has claimed key breakthroughs with the new ball.

Chinelle Henry has complemented Sharma with pace and swing, making early inroads.

The batting unit has finally found rhythm in the knockout stages:

Lizelle Lee provided stability at the top in the Eliminator.

Shafali Verma rediscovered form with a crucial half-century stand.

Laura Wolvaardt has been the consistent anchor throughout the season.

With a strong South African core (Lee, Wolvaardt, Henry, Kapp), DC boast experience and camaraderie that could prove decisive in a high-pressure final.

Key battles to watch

Smriti Mandhana vs DC’s new-ball pair (Nandani Sharma & Chinelle Henry)

Nadine de Klerk & Shreyanka Patil vs DC’s middle order

Jemimah Rodrigues big final innings vs RCB’s death bowling

Laura Wolvaardt & Shafali Verma vs RCB’s spinners

Team Squads for WPL 2026 final

Delhi Capitals: Jemimah Rodrigues (c), Taniya Bhatia (wk), Lucy Hamilton, Chinelle Henry, Marizanne Kapp, Alana King, Lizelle Lee, Minnu Mani, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Shafali Verma, Nandani Sharma, Shree Charani, Pragati Singh, Eddla Srujana, Laura Wolvaardt.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Smriti Mandhana (c), Lauren Bell, Nadine de Klerk, Richa Ghosh (wk), Grace Harris, Dayalan Hemalatha, Gautami Naik, Shreyanka Patil, Kumar Prathyoosha, Prema Rawat, Arundhati Reddy, Sayali Satghare, Linsey Smith, Pooja Vastrakar, Georgia Voll, Radha Yadav.