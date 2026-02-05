WPL 2026 Final: Mandhana & Georgia’s record partnership powers RCB beat Delhi Capitals to win second title

RCB clinched WPL 2026 title with a 6-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in final. Chased 204, thanks to Georgia Voll & Smriti Mandhana.

RCB

Royal Challengers Bengaluru lifted their second Women’s Premier League trophy in style, defeating Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets in a high-scoring final to draw level with Mumbai Indians as the joint-most successful team in WPL history. Delhi Capitals, appearing in their fourth consecutive final, once again fell short of their maiden title.

Delhi Capitals post a fighting 203/6

Delhi Capitals, batting first after winning the toss, set a challenging target of 204 on the back of a solid team effort.

Jemimah Rodrigues played a composed anchor role with 57 off 37 balls.

Laura Wolvaardt provided the late surge with a quick 44 off 25 balls.

Lizelle Lee contributed 37 off 30.

RCB’s bowling unit showed discipline:

Nadine de Klerk and Arundhati Reddy picked up one wickets each, while Lauren Bell bowled a tight spell in the middle overs.

RCB’s record chase: Mandhana & Voll script history

RCB chased down the target with composure and flair, powered by a record-breaking stand.

Smriti Mandhana led the charge with a breathtaking 87 off just 41 balls (12 fours, 3 sixes), dominating the powerplay and setting the tone.

Georgia Voll played the perfect supporting role with 79 off 54 balls (14 fours), forming a match-winning 165-run partnership for the second wicket – the highest opening stand in WPL finals.

The duo kept the required run rate under control throughout, ensuring no late panic.

Delhi’s bowlers tried their best but couldn’t break the partnership early:

Nandani Sharma took 1/41, while Chinelle Henry and Minnu Mani picked up wickets in the death overs.

The Winning Moment

With 8 runs needed off the final 4 balls, Radha Yadav sealed the victory with back-to-back boundaries in the last over bowled by Shree Charani, sparking jubilant scenes among the RCB camp.

RCB become the second team to win two WPL titles, matching Mumbai Indians record. Delhi Capitals heartbreaking run of four consecutive final defeats continues despite a strong showing throughout the season.

A high-quality final that showcased big batting, record partnerships, and a clinical chase. Royal Challengers Bengaluru are the WPL 2026 champions!