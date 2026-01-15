WPL 2026: Harleen Deol bounces back with match winning knock as UP Warriorz beat Mumbai Indians

WPL 2026: Harleen Deol made a strong comeback just a day after her controversial retirement, scoring a match-winning half-century to help UP Warriorz register their first win of WPL 2026. UPW defeated defending champions Mumbai Indians by seven wickets on Thursday.

The victory came as a big relief for UP Warriorz, who had lost their first three matches of the season. Mumbai Indians, meanwhile, suffered their second defeat in four games.

Nat Sciver-Brunt powers Mumbai Indians to 161

Batting first, Mumbai Indians posted a competitive total of 161 for five, thanks mainly to a powerful knock from Nat Sciver-Brunt. The England all-rounder smashed 65 runs off 43 balls, keeping MI in the contest despite a slow start.

Openers Amanjot Kaur (38 off 33) and G Kamalimi (5 off 12) struggled on a pitch that assisted spinners. MI were 54 for two after 10 overs before Sciver-Brunt shifted gears.

She found good support from captain Harmanpreet Kaur (16 off 11) and later from Nicola Carey, as Mumbai added 107 runs in the final 10 overs to reach a strong total.

Harleen Deol answers critics with match-winning knock

Chasing 162, UP Warriorz were guided brilliantly by Harleen Deol, who remained unbeaten on 64 off 39 balls. A day after being retired out despite batting well, Deol responded with intent and confidence.

She played with freedom, especially square of the wicket on the off-side, and handled experienced bowlers like Shabnim Ismail with ease. Harleen reached her fifty in the 15th over and followed it up with more boundaries to keep UPW firmly in control.

UPW finish chase comfortably

While UPWâ€™s top order again failed to fire – Meg Lanning scored 25 off 26 balls and Kiran Navgire made 10 off 12 – Harleen ensured there were no late hiccups.

She shared a calm and effective partnership with Chloe Tryon, who chipped in with a quick 27 not out off 11 balls. Together, they finished the chase with seven wickets in hand and plenty of overs to spare.

Big boost for UP Warriorz campaign

This win marks UP Warriorzâ€™s first success of the WPL 2026 season and could be a turning point for their campaign. For Mumbai Indians, despite Sciver-Bruntâ€™s heroics, consistency remains a concern as the tournament progresses.