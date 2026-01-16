WPL 2026: Harleen Deol shrugs off retired out drama to lead UP Warriorz to first win, says, ‘Sometimes…’

Harleen Deol responded to her earlier setback with an unbeaten half-century to guide UP Warriorz to their first victory of WPL 2026 against Mumbai Indians.

Harleen Deol match winning fifty for UP Warriorz

Navi Mumbai: Harleen Deol said she was relieved to help UP Warriorz get their first win of the 2026 Women’s Premier League (WPL) season, saying that her getting a few boundary balls from the Mumbai Indians bowlers meant she knew this could be her day to make big runs in Match 8 at the Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday.

A day after being retired out for 47, Harleen stepped up to hit an unbeaten 64 off 39 balls, laced with 12 boundaries, as UPW chased down 162 with 11 balls to spare. “Feels good, happy for the team for the first win. Actually, yesterday too I was batting well. As you saw today, how Chloe can change the scenario. I just took it that way. She’s someone who can hit big, but that didn’t go our way. That’s how I look at it,” said Harleen after receiving the Player of the Match award.

‘Sometimes it’s just your day’: Harleen shrugs off retired out debate

Harleen dismissed concerns about being retired out in a previous game, saying her preparation remained consistent. “Nothing different today. I just got a few boundary balls; sometimes it’s just your day. Normal prep for me, I was batting well yesterday also, no point in keeping stressing on that thing (retired out). The first two games didn’t go my way. I was overhitting earlier. This wasn’t the wicket to do that,” she said.

Pitch conditions improved in second innings, says Harleen

She further explained how conditions improved as the match progressed, making scoring easier in the second innings. “In the first innings, the wicket was tough to score on. Then it got better, so we were just looking to hit, and balls were coming by themselves. I’m someone who looks at ways to contribute.”

Chloe played a vital cameo of 27 not out to ensure UPW suffered no late jitters in the chase. “Harleen was just talking about finishing that over. But, the ball before that I hit it for six, and I said, I’m probably gonna go for another one and then it went down leg. So, we’ll take the win, though. I’m really excited to be on the board,” she said.

