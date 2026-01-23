WPL 2026: Look at Delhi Capitals replacement for Deeya Yadav and Mamatha Madiwala

Here are the replacements for Deeya Yadav and Mamatha Madiwala for the upcoming WPL 2026. Take a look and find out.

Delhi Capitals on Friday announced Pragati Singh and E Srujana as replacements for injured players Deeya Yadav and Mamatha Madiwala for the remainder of the Womenâ€™s Premier League (WPL) 2026 season. Pragati Singh and E. Srujana have been signed as their respective replacements for a base price of Rs 10 lakh.

“Delhi Capitals (DC) picked Pragati Singh and Eddla Srujana as replacements for Deeya Yadav and Mamatha Madiwala for the remainder of the TATA Womenâ€™s Premier League (WPL) 2026,” WPL announced on Friday.

Pragati Singh is an all-rounder who has represented Punjab Women, India ‘B’ Women Under-19, and India ‘E’ Women teams so far in her career. Srujana has been part of the Delhi Capitals setup as a net bowler and has now been signed as a replacement player for the remainder of WPL 2026.

The 16-year-old Deeya Yadav made her Women’s Premier League (WPL) debut against the Mumbai Indians in Vadodara, becoming the youngest player to feature in WPL 2026.

Delhi Capitals have a crucial match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the WPL on Saturday in Vadodara. Delhi, currently in fourth place with two wins out of five matches, need a win to keep their playoff hopes alive. RCB, in contrast, enter the match in strong form. They have won all five of their matches and comfortably sit at the top of the standings, already securing a playoff spot.

In head-to-head matches, Delhi Capitals have a slight advantage over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), winning five times to RCBâ€™s three. However, RCB was victorious in their earlier match this season in Navi Mumbai. Smriti Mandhanaâ€™s team won by eight wickets. Mandhana played a remarkable inning, scoring 96 runs off 61 balls, helping RCB chase down 166 easily. Shafali Verma was the standout player for Delhi, hitting 62 runs off 34 balls in that game.

Delhi Capitals squad: Jemimah Rodrigues (c), Shafali Verma, Marzianne Kapp, Niki Prasad, Laura Wolvaardt, Chinelle Henry, Shree Charani, Sneh Rana, Lizelle Lee, Pragati Singh, E. Srujana, Taniyaa Bhatia, Nandni Sharma, Lucy Hamilton, Minnu Mani, Alana King.

With IANS Inputs.