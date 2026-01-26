WPL 2026: Nat Sciver-Brunt creates history with first-ever feat as MI post 199 against RCB

Nat Sciver-Brunt becomes the first-ever in Women’s Premier League history, guiding Mumbai Indians to 199/4 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Nat Sciver-Brunt creates history with WPL’s first-ever century

Mumbai Indians produced a strong batting performance against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a crucial Women’s Premier League match at Vadodara on Monday, riding on a historic century from Nat Sciver-Brunt and a match-defining partnership with Hayley Matthews. MI finished with an imposing 199/4, keeping their playoff hopes alive, while RCB will need to chase a big target to seal direct qualification to the finals.

Early wicket but solid start for MI

After RCB won the toss and opted to bowl, MI openers Hayley Matthews and Sajeevan Sajana began positively, finding a boundary each early on. However, Lauren Bell struck early to remove Sajana lbw for 7, leaving MI at 16/1 in just over two overs.

Nat Sciver-Brunt then joined Matthews at the crease, and the pair steadied the innings. MI reached the end of the powerplay cautiously at 38/1, with both batters looking to build a foundation.

Matthews and Brunt shift ears

The momentum changed as Sciver-Brunt found her rhythm, striking boundaries off Nadine de Klerk and Shreyanka Patil to push MI past 50. Matthews then took charge, attacking the spinners and accelerating the scoring rate.

By the halfway stage, MI were 76/1, with both batters well set. The pressure kept mounting on RCB’s bowlers as boundaries flowed consistently.

Sciver-Brunt’s explosive fifty and record stand

The turning point came in the 12th over when Sciver-Brunt smashed a flurry of boundaries, bringing up her half-century in just 32 balls. MI crossed the 100-run mark shortly after, and the partnership raced to triple figures in quick time.

Sciver-Brunt continued to dominate, punishing Radha Yadav and Shreyanka Patil, while Matthews played the perfect supporting role. The duo stitched together a 131-run partnership, the backbone of MI’s innings.

Matthews falls, MI continue the charge

Matthews brought up her half-century off 34 balls but was eventually dismissed for 56, ending the massive stand. Despite her team being under pressure, Lauren Bell impressed once again, finishing with excellent figures of 2/21.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur chipped in with quick boundaries as MI pushed towards the 200 mark.

Historic century for Nat Sciver-Brunt

The highlight of the innings came when Nat Sciver-Brunt reached the first-ever century in WPL history, achieving the milestone in 57 balls. The knock was a statement performance from the tournament’s all-time leading run-scorer.

MI wrapped up their innings at 199/4, with Sciver-Brunt unbeaten on 100 and Amelia Kerr providing late support.

Lauren Bell stood out with the ball, while Nadine de Klerk and Shreyanka Patil picked up a wicket each but conceded runs under sustained pressure.