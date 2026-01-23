WPL 2026: Sophie Devine, Rajeshwari Gayakwad power Gujarat Giants defeat UP Warriorz

Gujarat Giants climbed to second place in the WPL points table after a dominant win over UP Warriorz in Vadodara.

Sophie Devine

Gujarat Giants moved from the bottom of the table to second place in the 2026 Women’s Premier League (WPL) after a convincing 45-run victory over UP Warriorz on Thursday.

The match was played at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara, where GG finally ended their three-match losing streak at home.

Sophie Devine leads with the bat on tough pitch

Batting on a slow surface, Sophie Devine played a calm and crucial knock. The New Zealand all-rounder scored an unbeaten 50 off 42 balls, helping Gujarat reach 153/8 in their 20 overs.

Devine hit two fours and three sixes, guiding the innings after early wickets. UP Warriorz bowlers kept things tight, but GG managed to cross the 150-run mark late in the innings.

For UPW, Kranti Gaud and Sophie Ecclestone picked up two wickets each.

GG’s top order stutters early

GG started with Beth Mooney and Danni Wyatt-Hodge, who struck a few early boundaries. However, Kranti Gaud removed Wyatt-Hodge when she was bowled by a delivery that moved away.

Anushka Sharma showed positive intent with a few crisp shots but was caught behind for 14. Ashleigh Gardner struggled at the crease and was dismissed for just five.

Beth Mooney looked solid and reached 38, but was later caught at mid-off. GG lost wickets regularly, putting pressure on the middle order.

Devine steadies innings, GG finish strong

Promoted to bat at number four, Sophie Devine took control of the innings. Despite losing partners, she held her ground and accelerated at the end.

Late boundaries helped GG collect 16 runs in the final over, pushing the total beyond 150 – a competitive score on a slow pitch.

UP Warriorz lose early wickets in the chase

UPW’s chase began badly. Kiran Navgire was stumped for a duck after missing a wide ball from Renuka Singh Thakur.

Phoebe Litchfield played some attractive shots, while Meg Lanning added a few boundaries. However, Lanning was bowled for 14 as UPW reached 46/2 at the end of the powerplay.

Middle order collapse puts UPW in trouble

UPW’s innings fell apart soon after. Phoebe Litchfield was out for 32, attempting a reverse sweep. Harleen Deol followed shortly after, mistiming a lofted shot.

Rajeshwari Gayakwad, returning to the XI, made an immediate impact. She trapped Deepti Sharma lbw for 4 and then had Shweta Sehrawat stumped for 3.

Rajeshwari also dismissed Asha Sobhana Joy, as UPW lost wickets in quick succession.

Bowlers finish the job for Gujarat

The collapse continued as Sophie Ecclestone chipped a simple return catch to Sophie Devine. Shikha Pandey was run out while attempting a second run.

Devine capped off a superb all-round performance by bowling Kranti Gaud, sealing the win as UPW were bowled out for 108 in 17.3 overs.

Rajeshwari and Devine star with the ball

Gujarat’s bowlers were outstanding:

Rajeshwari Gayakwad: 3/16

Sophie Devine: 2/16

Their disciplined bowling ensured GG completed a dominant all-round display.

ðŸš¨ Gujarat Giants Win by 45 RUNS ðŸš¨



Poor batting from Up warriorz. They can't chase 154 and get all out on 108.



Well bowled Rajeswari Gaikwad ðŸ‘ðŸ‘#WPL #GGvsUPWpic.twitter.com/RONHVo8qla — Hitman_hits (@Hitman_Hits264) January 22, 2026

Gujarat Break Points Table deadlock

This win helped Gujarat Giants move up from the bottom to second place, breaking away from a tight cluster of teams on four points and boosting their confidence for the rest of the tournament.

Brief Scores:

Gujarat Giants 153/8 (20 overs) beat UP Warriorz 108 (17.3 overs) by 45 runs. Sophie Devine 50, Beth Mooney 38; Kranti Gaud 2/18, Sophie Ecclestone 2/22. Phoebe Litchfield 32, Chloe Tryon 30; Rajeshwari Gayakwad 3/16, Sophie Devine 2/16.