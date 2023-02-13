WPL Auction 2023: Smriti Mandhana Celebrates With Team India After Getting Sold To RCB For ₹3.4 Crore | VIDEO
Till now Smriti is one of the most expensive buy in the on-going auction
New Delhi: Indian women's batter Smriti Mandhana is sold to Royal Challengers Banglore at whooping 3.4 crores during the on-going inaugural Women's Premier League auction 2023. Till now Smriti is one of the most expensive buy in the on-going auction, followed by her Ashleigh Gardner stands second in the line sold to Gujarat Gaints for 3.2crores and Indian women captain Harmanpreet Kaur is bought by Mumbai Indians for 1.8 crores. In a video published by Jio Sports on Twitter, Mandhana was seen watching the auction with her India teammates including skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and is celebrating the auction, the whole team seemed cheer up and were clapping. Here is the video:
Meanwhile Deepti Sharma went to UP Warriorz for Rs 2.6 crore while Australia all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner was the highest-paid foreign player as she went for Rs 3.2 crore to Gujarat Giants. The inaugural edition of WPL will be played in Mumbai from March 4 to 26 across two Mumbai venues and the player auction for the same will be held on February 13.
Wholesome content alert! ?? The first ever #WPL player @mandhana_smriti and her team-mates reacting to her signing with RCB ? pic.twitter.com/gzRLSllFl2JioCinema (@JioCinema) February 13, 2023
