WPL Auction DC Complete Squad: Full List Of Players Bought By Delhi Capitals And Purse Remaining | Live Updates

The Delhi capitals will be one of the first five teams to take part in the inaugural season of the WPL. The franchise will be owned by JSW GMR Cricket Private Limited, a partnership of GMR Group and JSW Sports. The franchise paid a whopping amount of 810 crores to own the Delhi team. Northamptonshire wicketkeeper-batter Jonathan Batty has been named as their head coach while former India player Hemlata Kala and former Australia cricketer Lisa Keightley will be the assistant coaches. Biju George has been named the fielding coach.

The list will be updates as soon as the auction goes live.