WPL Auction GG Complete Squad: Full List Of Players Bought By Gujarat Giants And Purse Remaining | Live Updates

WPL Auction GG Complete Squad: Full List Of Players Bought By Gujarat Giants And Purse Remaining | Live Updates

WPL Auction GG Complete Squad: Full List Of Players Bought By Gujarat Giants And Purse Remaining | Live Updates

Updated: February 13, 2023 2:10 PM IST | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff
Mumbai: Gujarat Giants will be one of the five teams taking part in the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League. Adani Sportsline Private Limited, a subsidiary of Adani Group bid 1289 crore for the Gujarat team. Gujarat Giants is also the most expensive team in the WPL. Rachael Haynes has been appointed as the head coach of the team while Nooshin Al Khadeer (bowling coach), Tushar Arothe (batting coach), and Gavan Twining (fielding coach) are other members of the coaching staff. Veteran India player, Mithali Raj has been named as the team's mentor and advisor.

Full list of players signed by GG in WPL - The list will be updates as soon as the auction goes live.

Also Read

More News ›

Also Read More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

live-score-Zimbabwe vs West Indies Live Cricket Score and Up...

WPL Auction RCB Complete Squad: Smriti Mandhana Sold To RCB ...

WPL Auction GG Complete Squad: Ashleigh Gardner Sold To Guja...

WPL Auction MI Complete Squad: Hamrmanpreet Kaur Sold To Mum...

'Vo Khana Bhot Ache Banati Hai’: Shahid Afridi’s Old VIDEO O...

Advertisement