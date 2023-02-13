WPL Auction GG Complete Squad: Full List Of Players Bought By Gujarat Giants And Purse Remaining | Live Updates
WPL Auction GG Complete Squad: Full List Of Players Bought By Gujarat Giants And Purse Remaining | Live Updates
Mumbai: Gujarat Giants will be one of the five teams taking part in the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League. Adani Sportsline Private Limited, a subsidiary of Adani Group bid 1289 crore for the Gujarat team. Gujarat Giants is also the most expensive team in the WPL. Rachael Haynes has been appointed as the head coach of the team while Nooshin Al Khadeer (bowling coach), Tushar Arothe (batting coach), and Gavan Twining (fielding coach) are other members of the coaching staff. Veteran India player, Mithali Raj has been named as the team's mentor and advisor. Full list of players signed by GG in WPL - The list will be updates as soon as the auction goes live.
Also Read
- WPL Auction RCB Complete Squad: Smriti Mandhana Sold To RCB For 3.40 Crores | Live Updates
- WPL Auction MI Complete Squad: Hamrmanpreet Kaur Sold To Mumbai Indians At 1.80 Crores | Live Updates
- WPL Auction UP Warriorz Complete Squad: Full List Of Players Bought By UP Warriorz And Purse Remaining | Live Updates
- WPL Auction GG Complete Squad: Full List Of Players Bought By Gujarat Giants And Purse Remaining | Live Updates
- WPL Auction DC Complete Squad: Full List Of Players Bought By Delhi Capitals And Purse Remaining | Live Updates
Also Read More News ›
- WPL Auction RCB Complete Squad: Smriti Mandhana Sold To RCB For 3.40 Crores | Live Updates
- WPL Auction MI Complete Squad: Hamrmanpreet Kaur Sold To Mumbai Indians At 1.80 Crores | Live Updates
- WPL Auction UP Warriorz Complete Squad: Full List Of Players Bought By UP Warriorz And Purse Remaining | Live Updates
- WPL Auction GG Complete Squad: Full List Of Players Bought By Gujarat Giants And Purse Remaining | Live Updates
- WPL Auction DC Complete Squad: Full List Of Players Bought By Delhi Capitals And Purse Remaining | Live Updates
LIVE SCOREBOARD
India Vs Australia Live Cricket Score - 1st Test - TEST
09 Feb 2023 09:30 IST | 04:00 GMT - 11 Feb 2023
India beat Australia by an innings and 132 runs
Zimbabwe Vs West Indies Live Cricket Score - 1st Test - TEST
04 Feb 2023 13:30 IST | 08:00 GMT - 08 Feb 2023
Zimbabwe drew with West Indies
South Africa Vs England Live Cricket Score - 3rd ODI - ODI
01 Feb 2023 16:30 IST | 11:00 GMT
England beat South Africa by 59 runs
India Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score - 3rd T20I - T20
01 Feb 2023 19:00 IST | 13:30 GMT
India beat New Zealand by 168 runs
Advertisement
COMMENTS