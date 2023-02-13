WPL Auction GG Complete Squad: Full List Of Players Bought By Gujarat Giants And Purse Remaining | Live Updates

Gujarat Giants will be one of the five teams taking part in the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League. Adani Sportsline Private Limited, a subsidiary of Adani Group bid 1289 crore for the Gujarat team. Gujarat Giants is also the most expensive team in the WPL. Rachael Haynes has been appointed as the head coach of the team while Nooshin Al Khadeer (bowling coach), Tushar Arothe (batting coach), and Gavan Twining (fielding coach) are other members of the coaching staff. Veteran India player, Mithali Raj has been named as the team's mentor and advisor.

The list will be updates as soon as the auction goes live.