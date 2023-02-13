WPL Auction RCB Complete Squad: Full List Of Players Bought By Royal Challengers Bangalore And Purse Remaining | Live Updates

WPL Auction RCB Complete Squad: Smriti Mandhana Sold To RCB For 3.40 Crores | Live Updates
Mumbai: The Bengaluru franchise will be among the five teams that will feature in the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League. The franchise, owned by Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited, which also owns the men's IPL team RCB, paid 901 crores ($110 million approx) to buy the Bengaluru team. The Men's team RCB has always focused on going batting heavy and has roped in some of the biggest stars in international cricket. It will be interesting to see if they follow the same template in the WPL auction. Full list of players signed by RCB in WPL Smriti Mandhana goes to RCB 3.40 crores. Sophie Divine goes to RCB for 50 Lakh. Ellyse Perry Goes To RCB at 1.70 Lakh.
