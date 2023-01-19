Wrestlers Protest Against WFI: Exactly What Happened

On the morning of January 18, 2023, many prominent Indian wrestlers sat in protest against the notable officers and president of the Wrestling Federation of India, Brij Buushan Sharan Singh. The wrestlers cited the WFI president's "dictatorship" approach as the reason for their protest. There have been many notable figures in Indian wrestling, including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Sakshi Malik, who have joined the protest and are leading it from the front.

Wrestlers also allege that many of the players are being sexually harassed by the president himself and WFI assistant referee Vinod Tomar, drawing a line of serious allegations against both of them as well as the whole working body of the Wrestling Federation of India.

Later that evening, Brij Bhushan Singh, president of WFI and BJP MP from Kaiserganj in Uttar Pradesh, spoke to the media and said that all the allegations against him are motivated and fabricated. He stated that a big businessman is behind this conspiracy. On being asked about the allegations of sexual harassment against him, he said that "there is no one who came out and identified herself as the victim."

Many prominent players, such as Gita and Babita Phogat, came out in support of these protesting wrestlers and urged the government and Anurag Thakur (India's Sports Minister) to take a serious look at this ongoing issue.

Apart from the sports personalities, many prominent politicians, such as Bhupinder Singh Hooda (the former CM of Haryana), came out in support of the wrestlers and slammed the governing bodies and administration for that.

The latest update on the issue is that all the workers who are protesting under the leadership of senior Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia have demanded a complete probe and investigation into this matter. He also stated in a press conference today evening that they will not hesitate to go further and get an FIR lodged against WFI President Brij Bhushan Singh if he does not step down from his post. They will not hesitate to go further and get an FIR lodged against WFI President Brij Bhushan Singh if he does not step down from his post.

The wrestlers also demanded that the whole working body of the Wrestling Federation of India be disbanded with immediate effect.