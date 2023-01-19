Wrestlers Protest Against WFI: Exactly What Happened
The wrestlers also demanded that the whole working body of the Wrestling Federation of India be disbanded with immediate effect.
Wrestlers also allege that many of the players are being sexually harassed by the president himself and WFI assistant referee Vinod Tomar, drawing a line of serious allegations against both of them as well as the whole working body of the Wrestling Federation of India.
Later that evening, Brij Bhushan Singh, president of WFI and BJP MP from Kaiserganj in Uttar Pradesh, spoke to the media and said that all the allegations against him are motivated and fabricated. He stated that a big businessman is behind this conspiracy. On being asked about the allegations of sexual harassment against him, he said that "there is no one who came out and identified herself as the victim."
Many prominent players, such as Gita and Babita Phogat, came out in support of these protesting wrestlers and urged the government and Anurag Thakur (India's Sports Minister) to take a serious look at this ongoing issue.
Apart from the sports personalities, many prominent politicians, such as Bhupinder Singh Hooda (the former CM of Haryana), came out in support of the wrestlers and slammed the governing bodies and administration for that.
The latest update on the issue is that all the workers who are protesting under the leadership of senior Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia have demanded a complete probe and investigation into this matter. He also stated in a press conference today evening that they will not hesitate to go further and get an FIR lodged against WFI President Brij Bhushan Singh if he does not step down from his post. They will not hesitate to go further and get an FIR lodged against WFI President Brij Bhushan Singh if he does not step down from his post.The wrestlers also demanded that the whole working body of the Wrestling Federation of India be disbanded with immediate effect.
, ? , #BoycottWFIPresident#BotcottWrestlingPresidentBajrang Punia ?? (@BajrangPunia) January 18, 2023
pic.twitter.com/aKOKHOpzTl Bhupinder S Hooda (@BhupinderShooda) January 19, 2023
Babita Phogat (@BabitaPhogat) January 19, 2023
Also Read
- Wrestlers Protest Against WFI: Exactly What Happened
- Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, and Protesting Wrestlers Spend the Night At A Temple In Chandni Chowk, Eat Prasad For Breakfast, Then Return To Jantar Mantar
- Will Hang Myself If Sexual Harassment Charges Against Me Are Proven: WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh
- WFI President Has Sexually Exploited Women Wrestlers, I Have Received Death Threats: Vinesh Phogat
- 'Players Are Being Harassed': Top Indian Wrestlers Protest Against WFI At Jantar Mantar
Also Read More News ›
- Wrestlers Protest Against WFI: Exactly What Happened
- Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, and Protesting Wrestlers Spend the Night At A Temple In Chandni Chowk, Eat Prasad For Breakfast, Then Return To Jantar Mantar
- Will Hang Myself If Sexual Harassment Charges Against Me Are Proven: WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Singh
- WFI President Has Sexually Exploited Women Wrestlers, I Have Received Death Threats: Vinesh Phogat
- 'Players Are Being Harassed': Top Indian Wrestlers Protest Against WFI At Jantar Mantar
LIVE SCOREBOARD
No live matches
COMMENTS