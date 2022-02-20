Kolkata: Not long back, then-India captain Virat Kohli had contradicted BCCI President Sourav Ganguly’s statement where he had claimed that the former was informed about the captaincy change in ODIs. Now, senior India wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha has accused Ganguly of not living up to his promise.

Saha claims that the BCCI chief had assured him a place in the squad as long as he is at the helm of affairs. This assurance was given to Saha after his gritty 61* against New Zealand at Kanpur last November.

“After scoring 61 against New Zealand at Kanpur, Dadi (Ganguly) congratulated me over WhatsApp and mentioned, ‘As long as I’m here (helming the BCCI), you would be in the team’. Such a message from the BCCI president really boosted my confidence. What I’m struggling to understand is that how things have changed so fast,” Saha told The Sunday Express.

Now, Saha feels let down by Ganguly. Minutes after the squad was announced, Saha also took to Twitter and shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp chat where a journalist threatens him after he refuses to give an interview.

Sri Lanka will tour India will for three T20I’s and two tests starting 24th February.

India’s Test squad for SL series: Rohit Sharma (C), Mayank Agarwal, Priyank Panchal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, KS Bharat, Ashwin (fitness), Ravi Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Kuldeep, Bumrah (VC), Shami, Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Sourabh Kumar.

India Squad for T20I’s: Rohit Sharma (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan (WK), Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Deepak Hooda, R Jadeja, Y Chahal, R Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Bhuvneshwar, Harshal Patel, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Avesh Khan.