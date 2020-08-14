Wriddhiman Saha in need of ‘A negative blood’

India’s Test wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha is in need of a blood group sample, he has said on social media.

“Hi everyone, very late in the night…I need “A negative” blood in Kolkata…very urgent…can you all help me? Comment down. I will reach out,” Saha said in a tweet late on Thursday night.

The 35-year-old will turn out for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) set to be played in the UAE from September 19 to November 10.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni has tested negative for COVID-19.

Dhoni will now be arriving in Chennai for a one-week training camp on Friday ahead of the 2020 IPL edition. He had undergone the mandatory test before being eligible to join the camp and his result came out negative, sources in the know of developement told IANS.

In accordance with the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) Standard Operating Procedure before arriving at the franchise’s city of choice for a training camp, they will undergo another round of testing after arriving in Chennai.

(IANS)