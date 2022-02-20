Kolkata: Wriddhiman Saha took to Twitter on Saturday and shared a screenshot of a Whatsapp chat between him and a journalist. The senior Indian wicketkeeper was upset and shared the screenshot because he did not like the tone in which the journalist spoke to him asking for an interview.

“After all of my contributions to Indian cricket..this is what I face from a so called “Respected” journalist! This is where the journalism has gone,” Saha wrote in his tweet with the screenshot.

After all of my contributions to Indian cricket..this is what I face from a so called “Respected” journalist! This is where the journalism has gone. pic.twitter.com/woVyq1sOZX Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) February 19, 2022

Earlier, Saha was not picked for the T20Is and Tests in Sri Lanka. The omission would not have come as a surprise as he was informed about the move by Rahul Dravid. In an interview to Sportstar, Saha said, “After the Test against New Zealand, Dada texted me, congratulating me for my innings and boosted my confidence. So, when Rahul bhai called me, I thought maybe he wanted to talk to me about his plans.”