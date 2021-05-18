<strong>New Delhi:</strong> India wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha reached Kolkata on Monday night after recovering from Covid-19 and is now fit and available for selection to the India squad. The 36-year-old will be joining the Indian team in quarantine in Mumbai on May 24. <p></p> <p></p>Saha, who has played 38 Tests and effected 103 dismissals, had been picked in the India squad for the tour of England subject to fitness after he tested positive for Covid-19 during the postponed Indian Premier League (IPL) this month. <p></p> <p></p>"He is keeping fine. He returned home to Kolkata (from Delhi) on Monday night. He will be joining the team on May 24," a source in the know of things told IANS. <p></p> <p></p>Saha, who is a reserve wicketkeeper with the Indian team behind Rishabh Pant, was part of the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) team in Delhi when he got infected with Covid-19. <p></p> <p></p>While the remaining members of the team dispersed, he had to stay back in New Delhi to serve quarantine. <p></p> <p></p>The Indian team leaves for England on June 2 from Mumbai on a charter flight. <p></p> <p></p>India play the World Test Championship final against New Zealand from June 18 and then play five Test matches against England in August-September.