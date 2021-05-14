India wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha tested positive for Coronavirus for the second time. As per a report on Anandabazar Patrika, Saha – who had recovered – has contracted the novel virus again despite staying in isolation for two weeks.

Unlike last time – this time – the Sunrisers Hyderabad cricketer has no symptoms of body ache, fever, or cough. In a previous interview with the same publication, Saha had stated that he has recovered. Saha, who is in isolation in Delhi will continue staying there. The report suggests that he will undergo another round of testing and if he tests negative, doctors might consider releasing him from quarantine by Monday.

Saha had earlier revealed that he was scared after having tested positive for Coronavirus.

“I was certainly scared. A virus that has brought the Earth to a standstill, after being infected by it, I was bound to feel scared. Everyone in the family was very worried. We reassured them through video calls that there is no reason to be afraid. I am being taken care of enough,” Wriddhiman Saha had said in an interview with Anandabazar Patrika.

“I felt tired after finishing the practice on the first day of May. I felt cold. Cold & mild cough. I informed the team doctor that day. Arrangements were made for me to stay in seclusion without any risk. Covid test was taken on the same day,” he added.

Meanwhile, with India reeling under the second wave of Covid – the IPL 2021 season has been suspended indefinitely. Reports suggest that BCCI is looking to conduct the remaining 31 matches in the September window. There is no confirmation on this as yet, while BCCI has made it clear that the remainder of the tournament will not take place in India.