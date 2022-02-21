Kolkata: A couple of days after the Indian squad for the Sri Lanka series was announced, senior wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha revealed how BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had assured him a spot in the side – but that did not happen. With the BCCI President yet to react on the row, his brother Snehashish Ganguly broke the silence. Snehashish said that he reckoned Wriddhiman should not have made things public.

“This is my personal opinion, but what was communicated to him (Saha) by the chief selector/BCCI was private. He probably shouldn’t have gone public with that. Also, he could have played the Ranji Trophy. He cited personal reasons for pulling out and we have to respect that. The door is always open for him, whenever he wants to join the squad,” Snehasish told reporters on Sunday.