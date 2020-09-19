Dream11 Team Prediction

WS vs SUN English Women’s 50 Over 2020: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Western Storm vs Sunrisers One-day Match at County Ground, Bristol 3 PM IST September 19

Western Storm vs Sunrisers Dream11 Team Prediction – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of WS vs SUN, English Women’s 50 Over 2020, Sunrisers Dream11 Team Player List, Western Storm Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – WS vs SUN English Women’s 50 Over 2020, Online Cricket Tips – Western Storm vs Sunrisers English Women’s 50 Over 2020

Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-Keeper- M Wraith

Batsmen- C Griffith, S Luff (c), G Hennessy

All-Rounders- J Gardner, N Dattani, F Morris (vc), A Griffiths

Bowlers-K Wolfe, N Holland, C Nicholas

SQUADS

Western Storm (WS): Nat Wraith, Abbie Whybrow, Sophie Luff, Danielle Gibson, Emma Corney, Lauren Parfitt, Georgia Hennessy, Emily Edgcombe, Fi Morris, Alex Griffiths, Niamh Holland, Lauren Filer, Claire Nicholas, Steph Hutchins

Sunrisers (SUN): Amara Carr, Scarlett Hughes, Cordelia Griffith, Hayley Brown, Katie Midwood, Mia Rogers, Kelly Castle, Joanne Gardner, Naomi Dattani, Grace Scrivens, Katie Wolfe, Gaya Gole, Sonali Patel, Emily Thorpe

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SUN Dream11 Team/ WS Dream11 Team/ Sunrisers Dream11 Team Prediction/ Western Storm Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips English Women’s 50 Over/ Online Cricket Tips and more.