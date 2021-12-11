Brisbane: The dominant hosts put up a clinical show to beat England in the first Ashes Test on Saturday by nine wickets. With the Test being a part of the World Test Championship 2021-23 cycle, Australia climb to the second spot in the points table, while Sri Lanka holds onto the number one position. Unfortunately, the result in the Gabba Test would not make the Indians happy as they slip to the fourth spot. These are early stages of the World Test Championship cycle – but, a good start always makes a difference.

Meanwhile, Babar Azam-led Pakistan is currently at the third spot with 75 percentage points having won three and lost one. Their 2-0 whitewash of Bangladesh helped their campaign.

Sri Lanka and Australia are the only sides that are yet to lose a match in this cycle.