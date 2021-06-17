WTC Final 2021 India vs New Zealand Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch, Live Cricket Streaming Online, Venue and Timing

Live Streaming Cricket India vs New Zealand WTC Final

India and New Zealand will lock horns against one another in the World Test Championship final at Ageas Bowl, Southampton from tomorrow. It will be a high-octane clash between the titans of Test cricket and both teams will look to come up with their best. The Indian team will aim to come up with the goods and they will need to hit the ground running.

On the other hand, New Zealand has got used to the English conditions and they will be a hard team to beat. The Kiwis dominated the first Test match against England and went on to win the second Test match by eight wickets. The Kiwis will be confident as they are better acclimatised to English conditions and they will have that advantage in the big match.

When is India vs New Zealand WTC Final Match?

The India vs New Zealand WTC Final Match will take place on Friday, June 18.

What are the timings of the India vs New Zealand WTC Final Match?

The India vs New Zealand WTC Final Match will start at 3:30 PM IST.

Where is India vs New Zealand WTC Final Match being played?

The India vs New Zealand WTC Final Match will be played at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton.

Which TV channel will broadcast India vs New Zealand WTC Final Match?

The India vs New Zealand WTC Final Match will be telecasted on the Star Sports network in India. The telecast will be available in multiple languages on the Star Sports network.

Where can you watch live stream of the India vs New Zealand WTC Final Match?

The India vs New Zealand WTC Final Match will be available for streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

Ind vs NZ SQUADS

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli , Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Wrdddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohs Shami, Umesh Yadav, and Mohd Siraj

New Zealand Squad: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Will Young, BJ Watling, Tom Blundell, Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult, Matt Henry.