The YouTube star was wearing the Indian cricket team's blue jersey. His pictures and videos soon went viral on the internet as fans were extremely thrilled to spot the icon supporting their favourite team. He even had a brief interaction with former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh.

New Delhi: Football star Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest fan and internet sensation 'IShowSpeed' came to the Kennington Oval in London on Thursday to support Virat Kohli and the rest of the Indian team during the WTC Final 2023 clash against Australia.

Speed is usually known for his fandom for Cristiano Ronaldo but he is also a fan of Indian batting maestro, Virat Kohli. Once during a segment on his YouTube channel, Speed sent Babar Azam voice notes saying that Virat Kohli is a better player between the two.

He was also recently spotted at the FA Cup Final between Manchester City and Manchester United. Virat Kohli along with his wife Anushka Sharma and Shubman Gill also attended the big clash. Now Speed is among the thousands of fans supporting the Indian team at the Oval.

Siraj Shines As India Bundle AUS For 469

Mohammed Siraj picked a four-wicket haul to lead a solid fightback from India on day two of the World Test Championship final and bowl out Australia for 469 in 121.3 overs of their first innings at The Oval, here on Thursday.

Australia began day two from their overnight score of 327/3 with Steve Smith making 121, his 31st Test century while Travis Head crossed 150 for the fourth time in his career to top-score with 163 as the duo shared a massive 285-run stand for the fourth wicket after being reduced to 76/3.

But India, who took only three wickets on a lacklustre day one, made a spirited fightback to pick the rest of seven wickets to bowl out Australia for 469 on a pitch, where there is some movement and variable bounce on offer.

A persistent Siraj was the pick of bowlers for India with 4/108, also becoming the 42nd bowler from the country to scalp 50 wickets in Tests. Pacers Mohammed Shami and Shardul Thakur took two wickets each while Ravindra Jadeja had a scalp to his name.

(with IANS inputs)