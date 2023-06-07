New Delhi: Rohit Sharma-led Team India is all set to take on Pat Cummins' Australia in the World Test Championship Final at the Kennington Oval in London, starting on June 7, Wednesday. There are countless discussions going on the possible playing 11 of the Indian team.

Dinesh Karthik, who is also among the commentators for the mega clash has revealed his playing 11 that Team India can opt for. However surprisingly, Dinesh Karthik has gone with Shardul Thakur as the fourth pacer instead of Ravi Ashwin.