WTC Final 2023: Dinesh Karthik Picks Shardul Thakur Over Ravi Ashwin In His India's Playing XI

Dinesh Karthik has given his playing 11 for Team India in the WTC Final clash against Australia

Updated: June 7, 2023 2:19 PM IST | Edited By: Nikhil

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma-led Team India is all set to take on Pat Cummins' Australia in the World Test Championship Final at the Kennington Oval in London, starting on June 7, Wednesday. There are countless discussions going on the possible playing 11 of the Indian team.

Dinesh Karthik, who is also among the commentators for the mega clash has revealed his playing 11 that Team India can opt for. However surprisingly, Dinesh Karthik has gone with Shardul Thakur as the fourth pacer instead of Ravi Ashwin.

"I feel this will be the XI Team India will opt for - Rohit, Shubman, Pujara, Kohli, Rahane, Jadeja, BHARAT, SHARDUL, UMESH, Shami, Siraj. It's cloudy and cold at the moment though it's gonna get better as the day and test progresses," wrote Dinesh Karthik on Twitter.

The winner of this clash will win the Test Mace and will achieve the red-ball glory. This is Team India's second time competing in World Test Championship Final, they lost against New Zealand in the previous encounter at this stage. On the other hand, this is the first time Australia has reached in the final of WTC.

IND vs AUS Squads

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Srikar Bharat(w), Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Josh Inglis, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Marcus Harris

