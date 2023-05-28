WTC Final 2023: ICC Confirms India, Australia Squad For World Test Championship

New Delhi: All eyes of the cricketing world will turn to London after the latest edition of the Indian Premier League for the second World Test Championship final. ICC has confirmed the squads of both Team India and Australia for the mega clash.

This is India's second appearance in the WTC final, they lost to New Zealand the last time they played for the title. On the other hand, this is Australia's first attempt at red-ball glory. Both teams recently also competed against each other in Border-Gavaskar Trophy in which India came out on top and won the series 2-1.

ICC Confirms India, Australia's Squad "The International Cricket Council has confirmed the Australia and India squads for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023 Final to be played at The Oval from 7-11 June. With the start of the support period today, any changes to the squad can now only be made with the approval of the Event Technical Committee. Billed as the Ultimate Test, the WTC Final has 12 June earmarked as a reserve day to make up for any loss of play on the scheduled five days," said ICC in a media release.

"This is the second edition of the WTC, which was introduced in 2019 to add context to the longest format of the game. New Zealand were the champions of the inaugural edition, beating India by eight wickets in the final in Southampton. The winners of the WTC Final will take home a purse of $ 1.6 million while the losers will get $ 800,000," the statement further added.

IND vs AUS Squads Australia: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Josh Inglis, Todd Murphy, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner.

Reserves: Mitch Marsh, Matt Renshaw

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ravichandran Ashwin, KS Bharat, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Axar Patel, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohammad Shami, Mohammad Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadakt, Umesh Yadav.