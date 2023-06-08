New Delhi: Shubman Gill failed to provide the start to Team India during the WTC Final 2023 match against Australia at the Kennington Oval on Thursday. The Indian openers were looking sharp and getting good boundaries but both lost their wickets as they failed to judge to the variable bounce from the pitch.

Both Rohit and Gill were getting frequent boundaries but failed to judge the uneven bonce of Oval pitches. The Aussie skipper Pat Cummins dismissed the Indian captain Rohit Sharma (15 runs off 26 balls) in the sixth over itself giving India a big blow in the huge first-innings chase. Australia threw India on the backfoot completely after dismissing the man in form, Shubman Gill for just 13 runs off 15 balls.

Team India lost both their opener before tea on a score of 37. Both Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli are currently on the pitch with a huge responsibility on their shoulders to take the Indian team over the line.

India Bundle AUS For 469

Mohammed Siraj picked a four-wicket haul to lead a solid fightback from India on day two of the World Test Championship final and bowl out Australia for 469 in 121.3 overs of their first innings at The Oval, here on Thursday.

Australia began day two from their overnight score of 327/3 with Steve Smith making 121, his 31st Test century while Travis Head crossed 150 for the fourth time in his career to top-score with 163 as the duo shared a massive 285-run stand for the fourth wicket after being reduced to 76/3.

But India, who took only three wickets on a lacklustre day one, made a spirited fightback to pick the rest of seven wickets to bowl out Australia for 469 on a pitch, where there is some movement and variable bounce on offer.

A persistent Siraj was the pick of bowlers for India with 4/108, also becoming the 42nd bowler from the country to scalp 50 wickets in Tests. Pacers Mohammed Shami and Shardul Thakur took two wickets each while Ravindra Jadeja had a scalp to his name.

(with IANS inputs)