WTC Final 2023: Virat Kohli Mocks Steve Smith's Hilarious Expressions After Being Stunned From Mohammed Shami's Delivery
Hilarious banter between Kohli and Smith becomes highlight of the WTC Final between India and Australia.
New Delhi: Virat Kohli and Steve Smith are two of the biggest red-ball cricketers. Apart from their astonishing batting prowess, both batters are also known for their on-field charisma. This was once again visible when both batters stole the show from their animated expressions during the WTC Final clash between India and Australia at the Oval in London, on Wednesday.
The incident happened after a delivery from Mohammed Shami left Steve Smith stunned. He appreciated Shami's bowling with hilarious expressions. Virat Kohli replied to Smith with his own animated expression. The whole scenario went viral on the internet as fans liked the funny banter between the two batting icons.
Test cricket is love ?#WTCFinal2023 #INDvsAUS #ViratKohli? #SteveSmith #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/Koz7yBu1Gx
Shamsi (MSH) (@ShamsiHaidri) June 7, 2023
Head's Ton, Smith's Fifty Put AUS On Top
Travis Head's century and Steve Smith's fifty helped in reviving Australia's falling innings. They helped AUS 170 runs at the loss of 3 wickets at tea. Indian bowling line-up started sharp and dismissed the Aussie openers before lunch itself and also dismissed Labuschagne in the beginning of the second session itself.
Khawaja got out on a duck in the fourth over itself by Siraj and Shardul sent Warner (43 runs off 60 balls) back in the 22nd over. Shami despite sharp and lethal bowling was wicketless till Lunch. However, he changed it in his first delivery after lunch as he bowled star batter Marnus Labuschagne (26 runs off 62 balls)
However, Smith and Head's partnership brought Australia back into the game and helped them cross the 200 runs mark in a crucial match.
