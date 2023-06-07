New Delhi: Virat Kohli and Steve Smith are two of the biggest red-ball cricketers. Apart from their astonishing batting prowess, both batters are also known for their on-field charisma. This was once again visible when both batters stole the show from their animated expressions during the WTC Final clash between India and Australia at the Oval in London, on Wednesday.

The incident happened after a delivery from Mohammed Shami left Steve Smith stunned. He appreciated Shami's bowling with hilarious expressions. Virat Kohli replied to Smith with his own animated expression. The whole scenario went viral on the internet as fans liked the funny banter between the two batting icons.