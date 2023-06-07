New Delhi: Rohit Sharma-led Team India got off to a good start in the World Test Championship Final against Pat Cummins Australia at the Kennington Oval in London after Indian star pacer Mohammed Siraj dismissed dangerous Aussie opener, Usman Khawaja on a duck in the fourth over itself.

Virat Kohli and Mohammed Siraj's will celebration after an early breakthrough was a sight to watch. The video of their celebration is now going viral all over the internet. Fans are happy with the early breakthrough and are sharing the video at a rapid pace.

Team India's pace duo of Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami had Aussie batters on their toes. Their sharp and lethal bowling had them under pressure and even provided them with an early breakthrough. After the first 10 overs, Australia could only score 22 runs at the loss of 1 wicket.

Team India To Miss Ravi Ashwin

"We are going to bowl. Just the conditions and also the weather being overcast. I don't think the pitch will change too much. You have to play good cricket and come out on top. Four seamers and one spinner. The spinner is Jadeja. It's always tough (to leave Ashwin), he's been a match-winner for us over the course of so many years. But you got to do the things that's needed for the team and eventually, we came up with that decision," said Rohit after the toss.

"He (Rahane) brings a lot of experience, he's played 80-odd Test matches and he's done well for the team. He's been out for a while but I don't think the experience that he has can change all of that," he added.

IND vs AUS Playing 11

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland