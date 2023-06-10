Team India got a wicket of Marnus Labuschagne early in day 4. Indian fans were extremely thrilled with the early breakthrough. Amidst it, a video of Virat Kohli teasing Shubman Gill is now going viral on the internet.

New Delhi: Rohit Sharma-led Team India is taking on Pat Cummins and company in the World Test Championship Final that is being played at the Kennington Oval. Australia have extended their lad to over 300 runs on the ongoing fourth day.

Virat and Shubman share a good bond, the opening batter even attended the FA Cup final with Kohli and his wife Anushka. The former Indian skipper also guides the young batter frequently on his batting and helps him improve his skills.

Shardul Thakur Says India Can Chase 450 Runs

India all-rounder Shardul Thakur told the media at the end of third day's play in the World Test Championship final against Australia that India can chase 450 or more in the fourth innings of the match.

At draw of stumps on Day 3, Australia were 123/4, leading by 296 runs, with Marnus Labuschagne (41*) and Cameron Green (7*) holding fort.

Answering a question, Thakur said: "Cricket is a funny game. You never know how much we can chase."

Thakur, however, described the wicket as "under prepared".

"There is an area (at the Vauxhall End side of the pitch) from where the ball is rising. Today some balls also kept low," he said.

On Ajinkya Rahane not fielding after top-scoring with 89, Thakur disclosed he was hit on a finger while batting, but stressed that "it doesn't look too bad".

Speaking to the media, Australia seamer Mitchell Starc praised Rahane's innings, saying, "Jinx (Rahane's nickname) played really well. A special catch (by Cameron Green) got him out. We know what a good player he is."

Asked about dismissing Virat Kohli with a bouncer which the batsman nicked on Day 2, he responded: "It came out well and I got lucky. I just ran in and hit the wicket."

Starc felt the pitch began to "play tricks" on the third day.

"With sunshine predicted tomorrow, the wicket might play more tricks," he concluded.

(with IANS inputs)