New Delhi: Former India pacer Ajit Agarkar pointed out the challenges Team India will face in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand. Virat Kohli and Co. have started their training session for the big-ticket finale while New Zealand already displayed their class in the first Test against England which ended in a draw.

Both teams have played some dominant cricket in the World Test Championship to seal their place for the summit clash. India finished at the top of the points table as they lost only a single Test series during the group stage and that was against New Zealand.

Veteran India bowler Ajit Agarkar highlighted that New Zealand have a lot of variety in their bowling attack and the conditions in England is quite similar to their home country which will be a huge boost for them.

“It has certainly got a lot of variety. I mean it is because you look at someone like Jamieson who is a tall guy and will pose a different challenge. Boult and Southee both will bowl, one delivery coming into you, one delivery going away from you, as a right-hander. And then Wagner, when nothing is happening, and you know, everything seems flat, he comes and does something and has been doing it on a regular basis. So the challenges are a bit different. Also what works in their favour is the condition, because you are playing in England, it is almost like what you get in New Zealand. So that makes it a little bit easier with that Duke ball which does swing around. So the challenges are a lot,” Agarkar said on the Star Sports show Game Plan.

Agarkar also cited that India’s lack of overseas Test cricket in the past couple of months will turn into a big challenge for them

More so because India has not had any Test cricket in recent time, not a Test cricket away from home since the Australia tour. Australian conditions are completely different. So that’s the biggest challenge. And that’s why I feel the preparations got to be the key,” he added.

However, the 43-year-old also talked about India’s exemplary show in the inaugural WTC so far. He emphasized India’s historic Test series win in Australia Down Under and England earlier this year.

‘

“I think a couple of things, resilience or just belief in your ability or in your own team. Look at the England series at home, we expected India to win. Yes, the conditions suit their (India) wicket or their spin bowling, but they lost the first Test comprehensively. They came back and beat England really well in the next three Tests. Look at Australia (series), they (India) lost that first Test, bowled out at what 36 losing the host of your first team players, whether it’s your best batsman in the team, Virat Kohli, your best bowler in the team, Mohammad Shami, those sort of losses. By the end of the series, you had a Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan, Mohammad Siraj bowling for you, against a full-strength Australian team and you still managed to find a way to win in those situations.”

“So, the depth in that team even though there was not a lot of experience the guys that came in had enough belief that they could turn up. That’s been India’s strength. There have been some tricky situations. Apart from those two Tests in New Zealand, in general, if you look at India’s records in recent times, they’ve always competed, if not won and found ways to win with different players, which has been their strength,” Agarkar said.