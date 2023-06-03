WTC Final 2023 Australia vs India Oval, London: How To Watch AUS vs IND Online Free Of Cost

World Test Championship Final Australia vs India: The final can be watched on Star Sports Channels, Doordarshan and Hotstar. To watch the match free, one must be an Airtel or Jio customer as both the telecom operators offer free Hotstar subscriptions with selective plans.

WTC Final Live Streaming: India will take on Australia at the Oval for the World Test Championship title. This is India's second WTC final, having reached the summit clash in the previous cycle as well where they suffered a defeat against New Zealand. The Indian team has reached the UK and preparations are in full swing to end the ICC trophy drought. Notably, India have not won an ICC title since the Champions Trophy in 2013 when MS Dhoni led the team to victory. Since then India have come close to winning the ICC trophy but they have faltered at the last step.

WTC Final 2023 India vs Australia Match Details Date: June 7-11

Venue: Kennington Oval, London

Time: 3:00 PM IST

WTC Final India vs Australia Oval Pitch Report The surface is expected to be a good batting surface. The ball will come on nicely and if the batters can negate the new ball threat, it should be easy to score runs. Spinners are likely to come into play on Day 4 and 5.

WTC Final India vs Australia Weather Report The conditions will be perfect for cricket, with clear weather for the first four days. However, rain is likely to affect the game on the final day of the Test match. If there is a significant loss of time due to bad weather conditions, the match can be continued on the reserve day.

WTC Final 2023 India vs Australia TV Channels And Live Streaming Details The WTC final will be broadcast on Star Sports Channels. The match can also be watched on Doordarshan. The live streaming of the match will be available on Hotstar. To watch the live streaming free of cost, one must be an Airtel or Jio customer as both telecom operators offer free Hotstar subscriptions with selective plans.

India vs Australia WTC Final Squads India Squad : Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan (wk)

Standby players: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mukesh Kumar, Suryakumar Yadav