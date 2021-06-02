WTC Final: Batsmen Will Find it More Difficult to Adapt to Conditions – Ajit Agarkar

Former Indian fast bowler Ajit Agarkar believes it will be difficult for the batsmen to get used to the English conditions. India will reach England on June 3 and they will be able to practice from June 13. Thus, the Indian batsmen will need to hit the ground running once they reach UK. <p></p> <p></p>The Indian players haven't played any competitive cricket since the IPL 2021 was indefinitely postponed by the BCCI. Ergo, they will lack match practice when they will play the World Test Championship final against New Zealand. <p></p> <p></p>On the other hand, New Zealand has been in England for some time now and they have started playing against England in the first Test match at Lord's. Consequently, the Kiwis will be well prepared for the WTC final against India and their players will be able to get acclimatise to the conditions. <p></p> <p></p>Agarkar added that the bowlers get a chance to bounce back into a game after a poor spell but the batsmen don't get that as one mistake leads to their wicket. <p></p> <p></p>"I can be a bit biased and say that it would be for the bowlers. But actually, I think the batsmen will find it more difficult to adapt to the conditions because you have just the one opportunity," said Agarkar while talking to Star Sports. <p></p> <p></p>"The bowlers get the chance to come back into the game. Your one spell may not have been good but there is a chance to get back into the rhythm. The more you bowl, the rhythm keeps improving. You get to know the conditions, the length and line to bowl, you come to know how much the ball is swinging or seaming and you get the chance to adjust according to that," added Ajit Agarkar. <p></p> <p></p>The WTC final will take place at Ageas Bowl, Southampton from June 18.