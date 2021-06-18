Southampton: The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah on Friday (June 18) wished Virat Kohli and his Indian team ahead of the much-awaited World Test Championship final at Southampton. Shah lauded the Kohli-led side for the hard work and dedication they have put in the last couple of seasons to be where they are. He also lavished praise on the Indian side for the steely determination and sacrifices they may have had to make during the pandemic.

“Two years of tremendous hard work, dedication, steely determination and sacrifices have taken #TeamIndia to the final of the @ICC WTC. Wishing the team, the very best for the Ultimate Test!” he tweeted.

Two years of tremendous hard work, dedication, steely determination and sacrifices have taken #TeamIndia to the final of the @ICC WTC. Wishing the team, the very best for the Ultimate Test! 🇮🇳 #WTC21 @BCCI Jay Shah (@JayShah) June 18, 2021

Earlier, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly – who has a lot of experience of playing in the UK – reckoned India would do well.

“It’s a big moment for all of us and I wish the team all the very best as they have worked very hard for two years to get to this position and I am sure they will be at top of the game,” Ganguly told ANI.

“Our team is a very balanced team. They bat till the end you have seen it during the Australian tour also they are a very solid team, hopefully, they will play to their potential. The quality of players which are there is fantastic and they have done wonderfully well over the years to come up to this position,” he added.